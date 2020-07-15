STATEWIDE — After a series of social media posts describing massive “layoffs” at Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the agency late Tuesday confirmed it has ended contracts with two call center providers.

What You Need To Know DEO ends contracts with AECOM and United Data Technologies





DEO says it ended the contracts with AECOM and United Data Technologies.

“The Department is prioritizing vendors who have fully trained representatives to handle all claimant issues and are more proficient in the CONNECT system, are meeting or exceeding contractual performance expectations, and providing high-quality customer service to Floridians,” DEO said. “Vendors who are not providing as high-quality services will not continue to provide services at this time.”

DEO says it still has more than 3,000-contracted call center agents on hand to handle calls.

In a Spectrum News’ ongoing survey, many people have continued to express frustration to the news station directly in recent days and weeks about being unable to get through to call centers, or if they could, could not get questions answered or issues solved.

On April 10, DEO announced it signed the first three contracts totaling up to $110 million for call center support. (Story link below)

United Data Technologies's contract was worth up to $12.3 million. AECOM’s contract was worth up to $17.5 million.

It is not clear how much either company has received.