STATEWIDE — More than 9,100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported for Florida by the state’s health department on Tuesday, with the death count more than 130, the biggest single-day jump yet.

The state’s health department reported 9,194 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 132 deaths and 383 new hospitalizations.

While Orange County had 440 new cases and two deaths, Polk County had 251 cases and 10 deaths.

Osceola County had 133 cases and six deaths, while Brevard County reported 122 cases and five deaths.



Seminole County had 50 new cases and one death.

Tuesday’s positivity rate is 20.09 percent.

The last few days have seen a drop in new cases, with Sunday breaking the record at 15,300 and Monday’s falling to 12,624.

Some are anticipating an increase of new cases since Florida’s most popular amusement parks, such as Disney World, are reopening.