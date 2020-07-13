The lack of guidance on gyms and health and health centers led to Aspen Athletic Club in Cicero filing a lawsuit against the state. The local owners hope legal action will give them answers on when and how they can reopen.

What You Need To Know Aspen Athletic Club has four gyms in Onondaga County.

The gym has lost 1,500 members and employs 160 people.

The Owners are frustrated with the lack of guidance from the state and are suing to lift the executive shutdown order. ​

“The lawsuit specifically is to get the executive order lifted,” said Aspen Athletic Club Owner, Nikki Polos. “To give my business and the industry of health and wellness the opportunity to conduct business just as other businesses have been given that opportunity.”

After being closed for five months, the owners of the Aspen Athletic Club feel their constitutional rights are being violated. They say gyms are being excluded from reopening.

“Even last week, malls were given the opportunity to reopen but my spacious, clean, COVID-conscious fitness facility is not,” said Polos.

Polos says she’s been ready to open since Phase 2, and continued to take additional steps with each phase. Even with ever-changing guidance, she’s kept up with other gyms outside the state that have reopened.

“We do not expect to operate in pre-COVID terms. We understand this is a different world now and we understand there should and will be specific guidelines. We want those guidelines in place. We want to know exactly what we need to do and we will do what those guidelines say,” said Polos.

The owners believe gyms are being unfairly painted as an unsafe place. However, they say the opposite is true. The lawsuit sites a European study that found gyms did not cause a rise in coronavirus cases.

“We’re one of the few businesses where people are choosing to come here to look better, to feel better, to be healthier. When you go to a big box store that’s not your intention We truly have health-focused people coming in our doors,” said Polos.

It was just recently where gyms were allowed to hold outdoor classes, but those are limited to 20 people and the weather. Polos said she just wants answers and a timeline.

“All I can say is any business has been allowed to open and they have been given guidelines. If a business can meet the guidelines they should be allowed to open,” Polos said.

In addition to lifting the shutdown order, the Owners are also asking for $1 million in just compensation. The gym is hoping to get a response from the state this week.