ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As Walt Disney World continues to reopen parks and the NBA prepares to begin games, Orange County leaders are hoping to find a careful path forward to restarting our local economy.

But Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is calling for caution in some spots as new case numbers of coronavirus rise locally.

Demings is calling on gyms to better follow reopening rules for safety as he has been stressing that people need to find a way to “live with the virus”, but still protecting the health and safety of residents as much as possible.

But in the roughly two months since gyms have reopened, he says some are now not following guidelines as some open to full capacity, with their buildings crowded with members.

Some gym owners say with such large facilities, it can be easy for it to look that way even with just 25 percent of building capacity reached.

But still, Demings says seeing so many crowded into gyms is concerning, warning businesses to comply with CDC guidelines.

“So what I’ve said to them is they control their destiny. If we don’t see compliance as we begin to do some spot checks and inspections of the gyms to make sure of their compliance than we’ll have to make adjustments there as well,” Demings said.

Along with spreading out equipment and stepping up cleaning routines, some gyms are even going one step further to protect members though coming in by requiring temperature checks.

And important to remember, Orange County does have a mask mandate in place for the county, though it does include an exception for exercising so long as people are maintaining social distancing.