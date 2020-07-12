HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — For Hillsborough County businesses still struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, the money is finally on the way.

What You Need To Know Program accepted applications, approving funds for more than 1,000 businesses



Much of the funds are going directly toward minority-owned businesses

Hillsborough County wrapped up its first phase of the R3 Rapid Response Assistance and Recovery Program, accepting applications and approving funds for more than 1,000 businesses in some of the county’s most underserved neighborhoods.

Much of the funds in the first phase are going directly toward minority-owned businesses, seen in the blue highlighted areas of the map as seen below.

The first phase of the R3 program included a pot of $10 million in funding, with the lowest payout amounts to small businesses of $7,500.

"We read the stories of these small businesses, family owned companies, trying to get back to work, trying to get back on their feet, and this money is very impactful for them," Lindsey Kimball said, director of Hillsborough County Economic Development.

The second phase of the R3 program opens on Monday, and is expected to draw thousands more business owners to file applications.

The second phase includes businesses county wide and a $33-million pot of money.

Hillsborough County says depending on the need, the second phase available assistance could be expanded.

The county says businesses wanting to apply for the second phase should visit the R3 Assistance Website and register , then research the categories available for assistance.

The county will hold two Zoom seminars on Monday to help business owners navigate the application process.