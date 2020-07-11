STATEWIDE — More than 10,300 new coronavirus cases were reported by the Florida Department of Health on Saturday, as the total number of hospitalizations broke the 18,000 mark.

The health department reported on Saturday that there are 10,360 coronavirus cases, with 95 deaths and 421 hospitalizations.

The total numbers of those categories to date are:

254,511 coronavirus cases





4,197 deaths





18,023 hospitalizations

Various Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas have seen additional numbers for Saturday:



Orange County: 482 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths





Polk County: 372 coronavirus cases, 9 deaths





Volusia County: 180 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths





Osceola County: 203 coronavirus cases, 0 deaths





Seminole County: 116 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths





Brevard County: 133 coronavirus cases, 1 death





Lake County: 96 coronavirus case, 1 death

With Friday’s daily coronavirus numbers at 11,433 and Saturday’s cases breaking more than 10,300, many question why amusement parks, like Disney World , are reopening.

Meanwhile, health experts continue to urge people to stay six feet away from each other and to wear face masks.