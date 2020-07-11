STATEWIDE — As the debate continues about how to reopen Florida schools, there’s growing concern about the risk teachers would be taking.

New numbers show that nearly one in four American teachers are at a higher risk to get very sick if they get coronavirus, according to a new report by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

While research shows children are less likely to get seriously sick from COVID-19, teachers are more at risk.

Nearly 1.5 million teachers are over the age of 65 or have a pre-existing condition like diabetes or hearth disease.

Those factors have shown to be more serious when it comes to getting the coronavirus.

Despite these risks and warnings from other health organizations, Gov. Rod DeSantis wants to go ahead with opening all schools.

“The cost of not giving kids the option to have in-person instruction is enormous, and I get there is a lot of views in the community, but I would hope is, it should not be a political issue it should be based on the facts,” he said.

The CDC has its own guidelines for reopening schools, but many states and local districts are making their own rules, including Florida.