Earlier this week, Warren County launched efforts to boost face mask enforcement inside big-box retailers.

The county now says that Walmart stores will be working harder to make sure customers are complying.

That includes both Walmarts in Queensbury.

There will be dedicated staff out front to encourage customers to mask up before heading in.

Walmart is beginning these efforts on Thursday. They may be recruiting and training health ambassadors to help customers to follow best practices.

Health experts said masks are most effective at spreading coronavirus transmission when everyone is wearing one.