STATEWIDE — Nearly 10,000 new daily coronavirus cases have been reported by Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday, as the positivity rate continues its slow climb.

The department reported on Wednesday 9,989 new cases, with 48 deaths and 333 hospitalizations.



While Polk County reported 230 new cases on Wednesday, it had seven new deaths.



Orange County had the highest number of new cases in the Central Florida area at 426 and reported two new deaths.

Volusia County reported 119 new cases with Osceola County just shy of that with 112. Volusia County reported three new deaths and Osceola had one.

Brevard County had 107 new cases while Sumter County had 38, but had one reported death.

In the Bay area, the 1,814 cases reported Wednesday included 10 deaths, with three in Pinellas County in addition to the Polk deaths.

Tuesday’s daily coronavirus numbers were at 7,347, which is a more than 2,600-case increased when compared to Wednesday’s reported numbers by the health department.

The highest recorded daily coronavirus cases for the Sunshine State is 11,458, which was set on the 4th of July.

The state's overall positivity rate now sits at 9.64 percent; on Tuesday, it was at 9.41 percent. The daily positivity rate has ranged between 10.3 percent and 19.3 percent over the last two weeks, according to officials.