ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix confirmed Wednesday that associates from at least 21 stores across the Orlando area have tested positive for COVID-19 .

In an email to Spectrum News, spokesperson Maria Brous confirmed associates across stores in Orlando, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, Longwood, Windermere, Winter Springs, Winter Garden, Ocoee, Eustis, St. Cloud, Mount Dora, New Smyrna Beach, and South Daytona tested positive for the virus.

Brous said, "We expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities."

The grocery chain says all of their employees who test positive are getting 14 days' paid leave so they can quarantine. The company also said it will continue to enforce protective measures in their stores.

"The testing and reporting of cases by health departments varies widely state-by-state. As a result, we cannot fully and accurately report cases in real time, but we have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores," Brous said.

Here is a full list of the confirmed stores: