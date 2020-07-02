ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix confirmed Wednesday that associates from at least 21 stores across the Orlando area have tested positive for COVID-19.
In an email to Spectrum News, spokesperson Maria Brous confirmed associates across stores in Orlando, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, Longwood, Windermere, Winter Springs, Winter Garden, Ocoee, Eustis, St. Cloud, Mount Dora, New Smyrna Beach, and South Daytona tested positive for the virus.
Brous said, "We expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities."
The grocery chain says all of their employees who test positive are getting 14 days' paid leave so they can quarantine. The company also said it will continue to enforce protective measures in their stores.
"The testing and reporting of cases by health departments varies widely state-by-state. As a result, we cannot fully and accurately report cases in real time, but we have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores," Brous said.
Here is a full list of the confirmed stores:
- 12231 E Colonial Drive, Orlando
- 409 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
- 2300 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
- 951 N State Road 434, Altamonte Springs
- 2431 S Woodland Blvd., DeLand
- 2840 David Walker Dr, Eustis
- 24420 FL-44, Eustis
- 2381 W State Rd 434, Longwood
- 18955 US-441, Mount Dora
- 709 E. 3rd Avenue, New Smyrna Beach
- 8863 W Colonial Drive, Ocoee
- 1720 E Silver Star Road, Ocoee
- 2400 S Ridgewood Ave, South Daytona
- 1951 S Narcoossee Rd, St. Cloud
- 3372 Canoe Creek Rd, St. Cloud
- 2925 Traverse Trail, Wildwood
- 7880 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Windermere
- 440 Orlando Ave, Winter Park
- 741 S Orlando Ave, Winter Park
- 15502 Stoneybrook W Pkwy #100, Winter Garden
- 1160 E State Road 434, Winter Springs
Sign up now for one of our newsletters that will show up in your inbox every weekday at 1 p.m. The newsletters highlight the most important stories of the day that you need to know for your area.