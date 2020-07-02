STATEWIDE — A Harvard Global Health study is helping many to better understand coronavirus cases in Central Florida and across the country.

It shows a colorful map of the United States, with red indicating "danger zones." Florida and Arizona stick out from the rest with plenty of hot spots.

According to the study, a majority of Central Florida’s larger populated counties are all in red.

Overall, Florida has the second-highest number of cases per 100,000 people at 31, just over the last week.

According to the study, Florida is at a tipping point and should be under stay at home orders.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said on Tuesday that the Orange County Convention Center coronavirus testing site is seeing more traffic than any other in the state.

Demings said more than 50,000 people have been tested at the convention center since the testing site opened in March.

He said even though numbers continue to climb, the number of critically ill in hospitals has not significantly increased.

He along with other Orange County leaders are emphasizing the message of wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance ahead of this July 4th weekend.

Commenting on the Harvard Global Health study, Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said it does not have to come to locking everyone down again, but this is what it could look like.

"If we sheltered down, we'd have to do it for at least six weeks. You have to complete the cycles of the pandemic, and then leave room for another cycle. The whole country would have to do it together," Pino mentioned.

Pino said it is all about continuing to adjust to this new normal.

He said the strategy needs to be to protect the most vulnerable and protect people who keep the economy and society going like first responders and healthcare workers.​

"The best solution is not to stop the economy and start the economy every three months, but to adhere to the guidance that we learn how to live with this," Pino said.

Demings said now is a critical time to remain focused on slowing the spread with more cases reported in Florida than any other state in the past week.

Pino said the state needs to work on quicker test results so more people can be isolated if they test positive.

The county positivity rate right now is 7.9 percent, a slight increase from earlier this week.

Pino said when it comes to reopening the economy, if there is no cure or vaccine, the numbers will go up again.