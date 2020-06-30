Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that high efficiency particulate air filters are what shopping malls need to install in order to be able to reopen.



He said this system can actually filter out the coronavirus.



What You Need To Know

Cuomo says this system can actually filter out the coronavirus



No timeline was offered Monday on when malls can reopen



Cuomo also recommended HEPA filtration systems for businesses and offices

According to Cuomo, the virus is 0.1 microns, and the HEPA filters can trap particles as small as 0.01 microns.



Joseph Bennett of Appolo Heating said only a few HEPA filtration systems have been purchased over the years and it’s usually when customers are in dire need of cleaning the air.



“Whether they’re sick or something that may be going on, that goes further than what we usually use,” said Bennett, a senior sales consultant for Appolo Heating in Rotterdam.



The governor said this will be mandatory for malls, but didn’t give a timeline of when reopening could happen. Gyms and movie theaters were not mentioned.



“You look around the country and you’re seeing malls, you’re seeing air conditioning systems, indoor spaces that have been problematic, and we think this offers promise,” Cuomo said.



He also recommended HEPA filtration systems for businesses and offices.