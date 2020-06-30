WINTER PARK, Fla. — A local government official is giving people a chance to receive a free face mask on Tuesday.

Orange County District 5 Commissioner Emily Bonilla is hosting a free face mask giveaway drive-thru event at the Goldenrod Recreation Center in Winter Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and details can be found here .

The face masks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.