WINTER PARK, Fla. — A local government official is giving people a chance to receive a free face mask on Tuesday.
- The giveaway is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- It will be at the Goldenrod Recreation Center
- Pre-registration can be done here
Orange County District 5 Commissioner Emily Bonilla is hosting a free face mask giveaway drive-thru event at the Goldenrod Recreation Center in Winter Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pre-registration is required and details can be found here.
The face masks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
