STATEWIDE — The new coronavirus numbers reported by the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday have increased from the day before by more than 800.

The health department has reported 6,093 new coronavirus cases, with 58 new deaths and 226 hospitalizations.

Various counties in the Tampa Bay and Central Florida areas saw different recordings for Tuesday. Orange County has 300 new cases while Polk County received 154. Polk County recorded five new deaths as Orange County had two.

Osceola County had 107 new coronavirus cases, reported the health department.

Seminole County recorded 89 new cases with Volusia County just shy of that with 81 cases. Volusia County also recorded one new death.

Tuesday's numbers are more than 800 compared to the day before. Monday’s number of new cases was 5,266, a decrease compared to the weekend’s, which saw 8,530 on Sunday and the record-breaking 9,585 on Saturday.

The World Health Organization has stated that with the coronavirus accelerating globally, the pandemic is "not even close to being over."

Tuesday marks six months since stories first emerged about a noteworthy bunch of pneumonia-like illnesses in China.

A half a million global deaths later — with the highest number being in the United States — COVID 19 has ravaged families and the economy.

Medical experts say there are two key factors to monitor: Hospitalizations and "percent positivity rates" which have nearly doubled in some counties.

“We need to be careful, we need to nip this thing in the bud because we do have the availability of treatment right now but if we don’t do something we might now in a couple of weeks,” warned Dr. Todd Husty, the Seminole County medical director.

The hope is with mask ordinances both the positivity rate and hospitalizations will go down, many doctors say.