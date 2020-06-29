STATEWIDE — The Florida Department of Health reported a decrease of coronavirus numbers on Monday with more than 5,200 cases.

The department reported on Monday that there are 5,266 new cases with 28 new deaths and 110 hospitalizations.

For the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas, Orange County has the highest count with 343 cases, reported the department. Polk County has 187 cases while Seminole County has 111.

Monday's reported cases are lower compared to the weekend, when Saturday broke the record of reported coronavirus numbers with 9,585 cases, while Sunday saw a dip of 8,530.