STATEWIDE — The Florida Department of Health reported a decrease of coronavirus numbers on Monday with more than 5,200 cases.
What You Need To Know
- CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: In the Central Florida area | In the Tampa Bay area
- COVID-19 IMPACTS ON: Airports, Transportation Systems | Sports Events and Teams | Attractions | School Districts and Universities | Retailers, Restaurants Adjust Hours
- FREE CHARTER WIFI: Charter Communications to Offer Free Broadband, WiFi Access to Families with Elementary, College Students
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | CDC | Florida Department of Health
The department reported on Monday that there are 5,266 new cases with 28 new deaths and 110 hospitalizations.
For the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas, Orange County has the highest count with 343 cases, reported the department. Polk County has 187 cases while Seminole County has 111.
Monday's reported cases are lower compared to the weekend, when Saturday broke the record of reported coronavirus numbers with 9,585 cases, while Sunday saw a dip of 8,530.
Sign up now for one of our newsletters that will show up in your inbox every weekday at 1 p.m. The newsletters highlight the most important stories of the day that you need to know for your area.