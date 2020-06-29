A Southern Tier company is playing a role in the fight against the coronavirus.

Corning Glass is hard at work making vials for a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The company's Valor Glass product is part of the Trump administration's "Operation Warp Speed Initiative."

Corning Glass received about $2.5 million for production from the Department of Health and Human Services.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited the facility to see how it's done.

"Experts are predicting that the vaccine could be ready as early as the end of this year or early next year," Gillibrand said. "To be effective,a vaccine program will need to be massive in scale and reach across the country."

The company plans to add 94 jobs to its Big Flats facility for this project.