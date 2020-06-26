ORLANDO, Fla. — A union representing 600 Disney World actors is calling on the theme park giant to delay reopening.

The Actors’ Equity Association wants regular coronavirus testing for the actors who can’t use face masks when doing their jobs.

The announcement came one day after Disneyland halted reopening, as it waits to hear California’s theme park guidelines.

“If Disneyland has postponed, it is unclear how Walt Disney World can responsibly move toward reopening when coronavirus cases are much worse in Florida,” said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors’ Equity Association. “Now is the time for Disney to pause, focus on the science and put the safety of their actors and stage managers first by making regular testing available.”

Around 77,000 employees work across the Disney World resorts.