ORLANDO, Fla. — As we continue to see an uptick in coronavirus cases in Orange County, health leaders are stressing the importance of personal protective equipment and proper sanitizing for businesses to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Ivanhoe Village is hosting a virtual event with Orlando Health as a part of a plan to get business back safely.

It will be a Zoom webinar Thursday where businesses learn even more about safety practices.

“That might include door handles, might include checkout counter, getting someone to disinfect those high-touched areas on a regular basis,” said Dr. P. Phillips Hospital President Thibaut van Marcke.

Along with the importance of wearing PPE, and the proper way of putting on and taking off a mask to avoid contamination.

“You grab the mask by the back, put it on, and you avoid touching your face. When you take it off, you put on a napkin, not a surface that’s been handled, and wash you before and after,” he said.

Several businesses sit along Orange Avenue in the Ivanhoe area, including the Greek Corner Restaurant plan to participate.

“It is important to keep our staff safe and healthy, plus my customers. I don't want anyone to get sick,” said Greek Corner Restaurant Owner Jimmy Tsafonias.

All their employees are wearing masks, and they are constantly wiping areas down.

“We sanitize the surfaces, tables chairs, everything,’ he said.

Other area businesses from Mills 50 and the Milk District also plan to take part in the zoom webinar.