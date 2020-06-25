STATEWIDE — While not at the same record-breaking numbers seen as the day before, Thursday’s coronavirus cases are still high with more than 5,000.

On Wednesday, Florida received shocking news when it was announced that the state’s numbers were the highest yet during the pandemic: 5,511 new cases. That record broke the one set on Saturday with 4,049 cases.

However, the Florida’s Department of Health reported that Thursday has 5,004 new cases and 46 new deaths, with 201 hospitalizations.

Orange County broke its own record with the highest number of cases in a single day at 730, according to the department.

And Polk County saw a decrease of 117 new cases for Thursday. On Wednesday, it had 175.

Meanwhile, Seminole County also saw a decrease with 144 cases compared to the 173 cases from the day before.

Florida is just one of several states considered to be a COVID-19 hot zone, which prompted New Jersey, New York and Connecticut to impose a two-week quarantine for travelers coming from places battling "significant community spread," which includes Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, and Texas. The new rule went into effect at midnight on Thursday.

As some have noted, this is a reversal of what Gov. Ron DeSantis did back in March when he required that travelers from New York to Florida to quarantine themselves.

For the week beginning June 14, — the last latest full week available — the positivity rate is at nearly 8.5 percent.

Basically to get that number, one has to take the tests given and divide it by the number of people testing positive.

On Wednesday, Florida recorded the highest single day number of cases since testing began that spiked the single day positivity rate to nearly 16 percent.

Experts at the World Health Organization say positivity rates need to be 10 percent or lower. Florida has been above that number for several days now.

Epidemiologists say anything higher than 10 percent suggests an ongoing epidemic in a community with the virus quickly spreading to other people.

So when did Florida have a really low weekly average rate? You have to go back more than a month ago to the week of May 17 when it was around 2.25 percent.

Since testing began when this pandemic started, the state's tested more than 1.6 million people since then with a little more than 109,000 testing positive.

That overall positivity rate is 6.5 percent, but the last few weeks with numbers soaring, that number will rise too.