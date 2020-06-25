APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka woman is celebrating a health milestone: The end of cancer treatment, but during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Janice Caiola of Apopka was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor after suffering major headaches and vision issues. Doctors operated on her brain in March to remove the tumor.

Her family said she was only allowed one visitor at a time after her surgery because of coronavirus safety precautions.

They wanted to make sure she knew they were there for her, so they made a sign that read "Life is tough, but you are tougher."

It was for her and her fellow patients to see during their treatment at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Her family was out there multiple days, giving her that support.

Caiola finished her six weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatment this week.

Although she was had to be alone during her cancer treatment, she found inner strength.

"I've had so many people that have jumped in my bandwagon as they call it, prayers, encouragement, and I've just kept the attitude that this is going to be gone and that's all there is to it," Caiola said.

She is now in California where her daughter lives to get some rest and relaxation before coming back to Orlando next month for follow up appointments and a MRI to see what treatment she may need to do next.

Caiola said this support through her hospital window meant the world, and she is ready to take on whatever is next.