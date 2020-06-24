STATEWIDE — Florida reported more than 5,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, shattering the previous one-day reporting record by more than 1,500, as the state of New York imposed a 14-day quarantine for travelers from Florida and other hard-hit states.

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,511 new cases, breaking the previous record of 4,049 reported Saturday.

There were also 43 new deaths reported statewide. So far, a total of 3,281 people have reported to have died of COVID-19, according to the state.

Orange County saw a jump of 554 coronavirus infections, while Polk County counted new 175 cases and Seminole County 173.

Two weeks ago, Florida's one-day record for confirmed coronavirus cases was 1,601, set in mid-May. That has been exceeded every day since June 12, and the seven-day average for tests coming back positive has tripled from 3.8% on June 1 to 13%, the Associated Press reported.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sought to prevent a second wave in his state by imposing a 14-day quarantine anyone coming from places battling "significant community spread," which included Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, and Texas.

New Jersey and Connecticut also imposed 14-day quarantines on travelers.

"It's just common sense," Cuomo said.

University of Central Florida College of Medicine Associate Dean Dr. Marcia Katz says she thinks the number of cases in Florida will continue to rise. She cited several recent events, including Memorial Day weekend, recent Black Lives Matter protests, and the state's Phase 2 reopening guidelines.

The new numbers show that although coronavirus cases are skyrocketing among people 25 to 54, the number of recent deaths remains low.

“(That age group) may not be as vulnerable in severe illness, but that’s not that they won’t get sick. I think everyone needs to be concerned,” Katz said.

There's generally a lag between spikes in the number of cases and when more deaths are reported, and some experts are concerned about a possible rise in deaths.

Still, while that age group generally can recover better than older demographics, Katz says the concern is exposing others. She said the best ways to protect yourself continue to be to wear a mask or face covering, remain socially distanced, and practice proper hygiene.