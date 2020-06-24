ORLANDO, Fla. — Months into the pandemic, some Central Florida residents are dealing with retirement benefit frustrations. And for one Orlando man, it resulted in him being homeless he says.

What You Need To Know Juan Perez lost his Direct Express card





Now the Orlando man is sleeping in the woods





Social Security stated it will help him with his issues

Juan Perez from Orlando finds himself sleeping in the woods lately. Perez fell into homelessness after losing his Direct Express card where his Social Security retirement funds are automatically deposited to.

Social Security is holding two months’ worth of retirement checks and his stimulus. Perez said he calls Direct Express and Social Security daily, but to no avail.

“I used to split rent with people but there ain’t nobody to split rent with no more. I got no money,” said the 72-year-old retired construction worker.

Spectrum News 13 also spoke to the Public Affairs office for Social Security and they said they would get in contact with Perez and provide any necessary assistance.