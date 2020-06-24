ORLANDO, Fla. — Just a couple weeks after opening their doors, some bars in Orlando are closing them once again following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Central Florida.

For many people, a bar is an escape — a place to unwind and relax.

But lately for Will’s Pub owner Will Walker, running a bar has been nothing short of stressful.

“It’s almost been a daily pivot to try to figure out what we’re supposed to do safely. It’s tedious,” Walker said.

Even when he opened his doors, he felt like he had to keep them guarded.

“Advertise, like market, ‘Hey, we’re open, come in,’" Walker said. "’But there’s a pandemic going on and we don’t want like a huge crowd, we just want enough people to come in where it’s comfortable and safe.’ And that’s hard.”

He knew it was time to regroup. Then, a Will’s Pub patron tested positive for COVID-19.

“I discussed with my managers possibly closing anyway. Somebody coming in that ended up testing positive and the way that it happened was definitely an eye-opener and brought it home really fast," Walker said.

Now, his doors are closed. Several other bars, big and small, decided to preemptively shut theirs too.

Cowboys Orlando can host several hundred people, but its owner told me they want to keep their staff and customers safe until they can welcome the masses again.

The owner of small craft cocktail lounge Sunroom felt the same, now only hosting a take-home bottle shop.

Walker is using this time to ramp up safety measures at his bar even more. However, he says the rest is up to the patrons.

“You can assert a certain amount of control over people, but there’s a lot of personal responsibility that you know, you’re not supposed to be hugging people right now," Walker said.