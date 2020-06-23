ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando bar catering to University of Central Florida students had its liquor license suspended after more than 40 people who went there upon its reopening caught the coronavirus.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) released the emergency order for The Knight’s Pub Monday, stating 13 employees tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing determined at least 28 patrons tested positive.

.@KnightsPub near UCF had its liquor license suspended after more than 40 people caught the coronavirus. These pictures are included as exhibits in the emergency order from @floridadbpr. We've blurred the faces. @MyNews13 #n13covid19 pic.twitter.com/NstBWfPvTD — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) June 23, 2020

The order states on June 5 and 6, the Knight’s Pub violated the governor’s executive order , which states bars can operate with seated service only and social distancing measures must be enforced.

Pictures pulled from The Knight’s Pub’s Facebook page — and included in DBPR’s order as exhibits — show crowds of 20-somethings inside. The governor’s executive order also states indoor capacity must be reduced to 50 percent.

“This emergency license action is based on a finding that immediate danger to public health, safety, or welfare requires suspension of the license to avoid future harm,” DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears states in the emergency order.

The liquor license is suspended until further administrative proceedings.

The median age for coronavirus cases in Orange County has dropped significantly since phase two of Florida’s reopening. Dr. Raul Pino with the Department of Health in Orange County says 43 percent of positive cases reported in the last two weeks are from people ages 20 to 29.