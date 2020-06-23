SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With Central Florida opening up, Seminole County tourism leaders say they are working hard to safely get vacationers back into the county.

1. Seminole County leaders hope a couple characteristics specific to county tourism will help them quickly rebound.

2. The county has many natural areas where vacationers can feel safer outside and socially distance from others, leaders say.

3. They also market to tourists within driving distance, so they are not dependent on the airlines to recover first.

4. County leaders say the faster travelers come back, the sooner thousands of employees can get back to work.

5. The Seminole County Tourism director says he is hoping to see more positive tourism numbers by March of next year.​​