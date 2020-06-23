STATEWIDE — After the state topped more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases the day before, Tuesday’s numbers are more than 3,200.

For Tuesday, there are 3,286 of COVID-19 cases with 65 of deaths.

Tuesday's numbers also include 206 people who are hospitalized with the coronavirus. The total number of hospitalizations is 13,325.

Saturday was the first time the Sunshine State recorded 4,049 new cases in a single day and Monday documented that Florida broken another record of 100,217 total positive cases.

Here is a county by county breakdown locally.

Orange County saw another significant increase with 345 new confirmed cases and two more deaths.

Polk County saw 54 new cases and Seminole County confirmed 90 new cases.

Volusia County received 38 cases while Osceola County topped with 67.

Brevard, Lake and Marion counties each confirmed more than 80 new cases combined of the virus.

Brevard County and Lake County also confirmed one person dead for each location.

Sumter County has four more cases and Flagler County seven more confirmed cases.