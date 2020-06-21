ORLANDO, Fla. — As coronavirus cases climb by the hundreds in Orange County and often breaking daily case records across the state, more people are flocking to free testing sites to see if they have coronavirus.

People in Orange County waited for hours for both the swab and the antibody tests on Saturday morning, getting in line as early as 4 a.m. One such site is at the Orange County Convention Center.

Site leaders say at times, there was a three-hour wait for the COVID-19 swab and up to five hours for the antibody test.

From my viewpoint, the line to get into the @OCCC testing site is stretching all the way back on Destination Parkway at 7:30 am, an hour and a half before the site opens for the day. Sundays are typically slow days here but today is likely to be very busy @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/KRJb6QGsNt — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) June 21, 2020

Demand has been increasing and at other state-run sites across Florida in recent days, so much so that they have made changes to how people come in, streamlining the site so they can reach people faster. They now with six lanes for the swab and two for antibody testing.

Cars are lining up here at the @OCCC testing site at 7:15 am Sunday morning, waiting to be tested for coronavirus, some for antibodies as well. The site opens up at 9 am @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/IcNiRZNjoz — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) June 21, 2020

“The people on-site have worked at all these sites to evaluate and re-tool the sites to accommodate the most number of tests in the shortest amount of time but keep in mind, those antibody tests involve a blood draw, it involves waiting for the test results. So we appreciate everyone’s patience,” said Mike Jachles, a testing site spokesperson.

Site leaders are asking people to make sure they come with a full tank of gas and working AC and say to be prepared to wait.

The test is free, no appointment is needed but you do need to be at least 18-years-old and have ID with you. ​