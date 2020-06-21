BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Cape Canaveral is one of the only cities in Brevard County taking part in a COVID-19 mapping using wastewater samples.

Since Cape Canaveral began testing wastewater since May 6 for coronavirus concentration per liter was zero until its fourth week of testing on May 26.

According to the city , the higher testing results coincide with the preparations and launch period for the SpaceX Demo-2 launch with attracted hundreds of thousands of people .

The virus concentration per liter of sewage was more than 14,000 copies and according to the results is an estimated 85 cases, which the city says is not necessary associated with resident infections because of the rocket launch tourism.

Cape Canaveral resident and retired scientific director Larry Heller says the numbers going up is concerning.

“Brevard has very few cases and the reason for that was we eliminated tourists and everything closed with no one coming into the state and around here at least people were wearing masks and physically distancing,” Heller says.

Heller says because the population in the area are part of the CDC's higher risk category, it's important that tourists coming to see the launches or visit the area need to wear masks.

“People wear masks when possible particularly indoors or a situation where there is density … like a store or bar, at this point we cannot go back to lockdown,” he says.

The information from the testing results was provided to the Brevard County Emergency Operations Center, as of this weekend Brevard county has 33 new cases.