By Emily Braun

Staff

STATEWIDE — As local leaders and health officials work to educate people about the importance of wearing masks and following social distancing, some are working to understand why people are rolling the dice with their health to gather in large groups.

What You Need To Know Some of the effects of COVID-19 exhaustion is that people take more risks

Sociologist says focusing on what can you control in your life will be better for you

Experts are calling it “COVID-19 exhaustion." It goes beyond people just being sick of quarantine and wanting to have fun. The effects of the exhaustion are causing people to take more risks.

For the past three months, University of Central Florida sociologist Amanda Koontz says COVID-19 has made life more complicated.

“We have to think through everything,” said Koontz. “So not only are we in this heightened state, but also we’re unable to connect with others in such a way that we typically do in order to heal.”

Many of those ways of healing, like getting together with friends, going out for a drink, or traveling, are considered risky behaviors.

Koontz says the side-effect causes people to feel overwhelmed, and shut down.

“The more information we receive can actually seem to be almost threatening or negative, because we’re already almost in this fight or flight,” said Koontz.

That is tough territory if you are a public official or health expert, trying to relay the latest information and data on COVID-19.

Not to mention, health experts everywhere are attributing a spike in Florida’s COVID-19 numbers to less mask wearing and less social distancing.

“Once you start getting drained, you just simply don’t think as clearly, as rationally, as compassionately, so you will start acting out in these forms of risky behavior,” said Koontz.

How can a health official break through this exhaustion and make sure people get their message?

“Framing some of these discussions around what we can do versus what we are unable to do,” Koontz explained. “That offers a sense of solution in a way of being proactive, instead of in this constant sense of reactivity.”

Koontz says think of wearing a mask like a second nature routine, rather than something you have to do.

With that mindset, focus on the factors you can control in your daily life, and you might feel less emotionally exhausted.