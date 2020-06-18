ORLANDO, Fla. — Discussions often give way to tangible ideas. Impassioned pleas can pave the way for change.

So, when Central Florida leaders got together Wednesday to discuss a fairly straight-forward initiative, encouraging via billboards mask-wearing in African American communities to stem the spread of coronavirus, the dialogue enlarged into talks of inequity and access.

“The haves are now the have-nots, and the have-nots are almost unseen," said Regina Hill, who serves as Commissioner for Orlando District 5. "They can't get to the bag, as the kids say."

The group discussed how the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected African Americans, thus the billboard campaign and grassroots effort, spearheaded by Onyx Magazine, to fund it.

They're trying to raise $50,000 and cobbled together around $15,000 so far, with commitments from the city of Orlando and Orange County. And they know saving lives is paramount and wearing masks will mitigate the spread.

But, the pandemic pulled back the covers on disparities already sewn into the fabric of our country.

“The crisis only revealed what we've continued to look over," said Derrick McRae, the founder and Bishop-Elect of The Experience Christian Center in Pine Hills. “We are living literally between which death are we going to have first? Are we not going to feed or kids, or not going to check on our health?"

The bigger picture of racial inequities impact black-owned businesses as well.

“How are we going to make sure that they get these stimulus funds that small businesses, especially not African American communities, did not receive?" posited Hill.

Closing the Equity Gap

Hill committed to working with her communication's team to improve messaging; she also suggested taking an idea to city hall: put a package together for new African American business owners to learn about already-available resources and close the equity gap.

It was an idea that struck a responsive chord with Paula Cox, who, alongside her husband, owns P&D Soul Food Kitchen.

Cox said that she wished she knew what resources were available when she got her business license several years ago.

"If they would give us a packet, give us some information or even a follow-up email ... especially for a first-time licensee," she said. "The bigger picture is coming away with information you can use. I learned some things from Commissioner [Hill] that I wasn't aware of.

Like many other small businesses, the pandemic prompted changes at the staple off Orlando's Goldwyn Avenue.

The carry-out restaurant never had to close, but instead erected plastic partitions, installed hand sanitizer and outfitted staff with gloves and masks. Business was slow "during the initial hit," Cox explained, but returned.

They also never had to lay off any of their nine employees, thanks to working with her accountant to receive PPP funds.

“It’s helped. During the slow periods, I’m able to keep my staff at work. That’s what is most important," Cox said.

But, she knows she's lucky: Many businesses were left in the lurch without money, especially those already at a disadvantage.

“We realized a lot of folks weren’t educated on how to get the funding," said Rich Black, who said his Onyx Magazine then held four town halls for connect community members with resources. “There is a disconnect, because many businesses feel they can’t go to the bank and get a loan. Many of them felt like they could never get to the table.”

The pandemic and its corresponding set of problems don't live in a vacuum. They compound persistent problems of racism, and like anything complicated in life, command complex solutions.

But, amid the backdrop of protests over racial injustice, Black and others remain undaunted, hopeful.

"We begin to invest in these people, so we no longer have to have this discussion of, 'How do we find justice?' 'How do we balance the scales?' 'How do we stop discrimination?' Racism is tied to economics," he said. "When we deal with the issue of economics, the have and have-nots, we can get beyond racism and discrimination."