More businesses are open in Phase 3 of the state's reopening across the Capital Region, and that includes tattoo parlors, but there are a few things to expect if you're planning to get some ink soon.

You will most likely need to book an appointment anywhere you go, so parlors can ensure capacity guidelines and social distancing





Tattoo Clinic in South Glens Falls says they're booking out about two to three weeks ​

"I'm super pumped to get back to work," said Arodimus Prime, a professional tattoo artist at Tattoo Clinic in South Glens Falls.

That sentiment is shared by all of the professional tattoo artists at Tattoo Clinic, but right now, Prime says they're still going through messages and working to get everyone booked.

"Right now, about two [to] three weeks just with everything going on," Prime said. "It's going to be minimal appointments per day, so as long as people are patient with us, we'll work to get them in ASAP."

Jesse Allen, another artist at Tattoo Clinic, says they're lucky to have space, so they can spread out at the shop, but you won't be able to walk in without an appointment right now, and you'll have to come alone.

"People want to come in as a group because they need that support, but it's hard now," Allen said. "Even if they're each getting tattooed, we have to keep people separate."

Sanitation isn't really an adjustment, Allen says. Tattoo and piercing shops already adhere to strict cleanliness guidelines, use mostly disposable items, and regularly switch their gloves. Your artist will wear a mask and a face shield while they work, and there are a few other things that are different.

"We've got some sanitizing stations throughout the shop, and you'll wash your hands when you come in. Don't touch anything, and we have some seats out front so people can sit outside while they wait to come in," Allen said.

And for now, Allen says, they won't be doing face, neck, or chest tattoos, and consultations are virtual.

"They'll send me pictures of the design and then a picture of the area that they want, and I can kind of map it out, roughly, and then when they get here, we can adjust the size," Allen said.

And despite some of the adjustments, Prime says he's most excited to see his clients' reactions again.

"People use tattooing as self-creation. I feel that's why it's so addicting. We're born with the skin we're in," Prime said. "So it's cool seeing people's reaction ... and you can almost see they feel a little more whole when they see the tattoo, so it's an incredible feeling."

The artists say if you feel sick at all; if you have a cough or fever; even if you don't think it's the coronavirus and you think you have some kind of other cold; just stay home. They'll hang on to your deposit so you won't lose it, and they'll get you rebooked as soon as you're feeling better.​