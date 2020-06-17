FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County’s Tourism Department is launching a new program aimed at protecting customers at local restaurants and businesses, called “Pledge to Prevent.”
To participate, restaurants and businesses pledge to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following CDC guidelines. They are then provided with free face masks, a “Pledge to Prevent” certificate to display, and branded disposable place mats.
“When residents go to the businesses, when visitors come to the area they can see, OK this community is taking this seriously and this is a safe place to come,” said Amy Lukasik, Tourism Development Director for Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches.
According to Lukasik, about 50 businesses have expressed interest in participating. Among them is the Golden Lion Cafe in Flagler Beach, where they have already put strict safety measures into place.
“I think that people used to come out for good food, good service, a good experience, but now they are coming out for all of those things plus safety,” said Chris Marlow, owner of The Golden Lion Cafe.
The Tourism Department plans to distribute the materials for this new program starting Friday.
