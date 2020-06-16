For many people, today is the day they’ve been waiting for since the middle or March.

March 16th to be exact.

Exactly three months ago today, Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down restaurants and bars in the state.

Today, they can reopen for dine-in service at 50 percent capacity.

Phase 3 of reopening starts today in Western New York. In addition to indoor seating and restaurants and bars, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and spas may also reopen.

Cuomo said coronavirus data is hitting its lowest numbers since March 20 across the state. He also said gatherings of up to 25 people are now allowed.

The state will continue to monitor data as reopening continues.

Cuomo says this is important, especially as cases are increasing in 22 other states and Puerto Rico.