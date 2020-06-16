ORLANDO, Fla. — Within the last 24 hours, 186 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Orange County.

Health officials say the numbers are “sobering,” but some of those cases point back to two specific things. One is what they call “COVID-19 exhaustion,” which means people aren’t wearing masks as often as they did earlier in this pandemic.

Some of these cases also point directly back to bars and nightclubs.

Ryan Davis, who owns the Stagger Inn downtown, says the rise in cases was inevitable.

As he mixes drinks and slowly welcomes customers back, he’s armed with a mask, gloves, and as much social distancing as he can provide.

“We all kind of understand what it takes,” Davis said. "It’s sometimes hard to manage, but we can only control what we can control.”

He’s got his PPE, but right now, bar employees across the county aren’t required to wear them.

Orange County mayor Jerry Demings now wants to change that.

A few dozen out of the several hundred COVID 19 cases from the past week point directly back to bars and nightclubs.

“This has been cases that more specifically told us, ‘that was the only place that I was at. That’s the only place that I had been out,’” explained Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange.

Even if bar employees are required to wear masks, Davis says it’s nearly impossible to enforce mask wearing and social distancing for bar patrons.

Because of that, the spike in cases at bars and nightclubs adds up, since eating, drinking, and dancing are all part of the equation.

“Social distancing in a bar is a recipe for disaster,” Davis said. "We’re not going survive, no bar will survive this because of social distancing. Right now we’re doing it because we have the room. We’re at 50% capacity.”

Pino understands making everyone in a bar wear a mask is only an ideal.

“It would reduce the chances of transmission,” Pino said. "The more people that wear it, the better. It doesn’t have to be everyone. I wish it was everyone, but that’s wishful thinking.”

In turn, Davis understands how important it is to keep his bar, and everyone in it, as safe as he can.

Health officials want to stress it’s not just bars and nightclubs. They say they’ve been to grocery and convenience stores and noticed a significant decrease in the amount of people wearing masks, and the increase in numbers is a direct result of that.

Health officials also say the median age of positive COVID-19 cases in Orange County has gone down to age 38. They say that’s because the younger demographic is the least likely to wear masks.