ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As coronavirus case numbers continue to climb in Orange County and across Florida, health experts say this increase is concerning but not surprising.

Dr. Eric Schrimshaw, Population Health Sciences Chair at UCF College of Medicine, said that Orange County held off high-infection rates initially during the pandemic by rapidly closing businesses and shutting down theme parks.

But now, as businesses and parks reopen and more people venture out, cases will rise as they're seeing now.

“This is one of the highest increases we’ve seen since the early days, and I think it’s probably attributable to the holidays and the relaxation of social distancing, the lack of compliance with mask wearing and large gatherings of people. Our challenges are what to do about it,” said Dr. Marcia Katz, Chief Medical Officer at UCF College of Medicine.

Now, as protests bring out big crowds and people across the region continue to go out without masks, those expected increases are going up further.

“As we continue to engage in less social distancing then it’s inevitably going to have new pockets of infection, and I think we’re already starting to see that, particularly here in Orange County, as well as in Hillsborough and Pinellas County,” Schrimshaw said. ​

With the Fourth of July holiday and Disney World reopening just weeks away, health experts are stressing it’s so important that both state and county leaders have a plan to address public health safety.

But equally as important, experts said, is ensuring people put on masks every time they step outside.​