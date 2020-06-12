ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders say that the coronavirus cases are increasing daily and the median age of people infected is lower than before.

Orange County leaders are giving new data on trends they are noticing. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says there is good news and bad news.

The good news is numbers are still relatively low, the bad news is that cases are increasing.

Over the past 14 days, 730 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Orange County. On June 10, the Florida Department of Health reported 123 new cases alone.

About 50% of recent cases are people between 20 and 40 years old. Demings stressed that now is not the time to relax.

"It's really important that going forward we not forget that we are living in a time of a pandemic, and it has its challenges and it has its threats to our overall healthcare," says Demings.

When it comes to testing in Orange County, it is increasing and the county positivity rate is up to 3 percent.

It is still below the statewide rate, which is 5.3 percent.

That touches on the mayor's point of cases here being relatively low to other parts of the state.