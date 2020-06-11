ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is among airports across the region that have made major health and wellness changes to keep travelers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Airport leaders have just released a survey to find out if people are comfortable traveling right now.

Roughly 800 people have already filled it out. One of the question on the survey is if travelers feel safe flying.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the airport installed hand sanitizer stations across the airport to give people the chance to keep their hands clean.

The survey is also trying to learn if people plan to travel for business or leisure, if they are interested in flying, driving or using a rental car for a trip or if they will stay within the country or go internationally.

Other safety changes at the airport include enhanced cleaning in high-touch areas, workers are using disinfectant fog in restrooms and airport workers are wearing protective equipment like eyewear and masks.

Orlando International Airport leaders are looking to use information from the survey to share with airlines and gauge travel interest.

Over at Daytona Beach International Airport, officials announced a "Ready to Fly Initiative." The airport has installed protective barriers at ticket counters and shops.

It has also added social distancing signs and have personal care kits available for passengers.

