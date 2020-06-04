A worker at Tesla's Riverbend factory in Buffalo has tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to a report by the technology news website The Verge.

The report says that the employee is the first at the Buffalo gigafactory to test positive for the virus since it reopened back on May 19.

The Verge report also says four employees nationwide have tested positive since CEO Elon Musk reopened Tesla factories nationwide last month.

Musk has fought against the Coronavirus related shutdowns, calling the orders fascist during a call with investors in April.

Spectrum News has reached out to Tesla for comment but have not heard back.