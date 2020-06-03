SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — It was a kind gesture in a family’s greatest hour of need. But for Marcia Case, it wasn't just about the money. It was the fact that complete strangers raised it for her daughter-in-law as she fought for her life.

“They couldn’t believe it, you know. Just couldn’t believe it," she said. “It was a blessing for them, they can use that money. It was a blessing.” ​

Construction workers at Sandalwood Condominiums took up a collection and raised $1,400 for the family, whom they did not even know.​

“To me it felt really, really good, because it was a showing how thoughtful somebody can be, even when they don’t know people," said Manuel Urribarri, a construction superintendent for Wilhelm Construction, who helped to collect the funds. "Doesn’t matter how much we got from this collection. It’s just the intention.”

For weeks on end, Case's daughter-in-law, Patty, worked long shifts as a nurse at a local hospital. One day, she returned to the family's Wildwood home feeling ill and soon developed a cough; she was later diagnosed with coronavirus. Her own teenage daughter and husband began caring for her.

"She wasn’t getting any better. Her lungs got worse and worse," Case recalled. “They ended up putting her in a coma and on life support. Nobody could go to the hospital to see anybody."



The family was devastated, relying on intermittent text message updates as they quarantined in their home, located off County Road 468.

“Very stressful, not knowing if she was going to live or die, or how long this was going to be," Case said.



Patty pulled through and returned home, after spending around 20 days in the hospital. She still suffers from fatigue, and new problems with her lungs, heart, liver and kidneys.

But, the small act of kindness — a donation from strangers — meant the world to the family, as well as others who live in the community.

“The generosity is something that’s rare," said Paul Caucci, who has lived at Sandalwood for five years. "These guys, they work so hard. They didn’t know her, that’s the thing that blew me away the most."

As the condo's maintenance man, Caucci spends much of his time zipping around in a golf cart, cleaning up debris and opening doors for workers as they renovate the complex, building by building.

And when Caucci's HOA president wife shared the family's plight with some neighbors, word spread to the workers who spend the majority of their time there, too.

Manuel Urribarri, a Wilhelm construction superintendent, said that his boss, Tom Wilhelm, suggested they take up a collection; he would match any money raised with his own

“Every single one gave a little bit," said Urribarri of his 30-some person team. “They didn’t care if they were this color, speak this language. They don’t even ask."

The family was so touched, they tacked a makeshift sign outside their building that read in English and Spanish, "God bless you, Wilhelm Construction workers and contractors."

“Kindness in the midst of all that’s going on in the world. It was just above and beyond. We could not believe that they did that for us," said Case.