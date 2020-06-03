Phase 2 of reopening is officially underway in Western New York, following a steady decline of hospitalizations in Erie County and the region.

The second phase of the state's reopening plan allows certain businesses to open with restrictions, including offices, real estate operations, and hair salons.

Attention all barbers and stylists! New NYS rules require you to wear a face shield while cutting hair. @ErieCountyNY will provide a FREE one to you. Sign up for one here: https://t.co/MdjUOErToD pic.twitter.com/2BrhzfZSYf — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 3, 2020

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz encourages Western New Yorkers to go out and support newly reopened local businesses safely.

"Let's continue to invest in our community, support our local businesses, (and) support our small businesses that have been hurting tremendously,” Poloncarz said. “And we will all be better for it. And then hopefully in two weeks, we'll move into phase three."

Phase 3 includes bars, restaurants, gyms, and hotels.