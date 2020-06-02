As of today, Western New York is officially in Phase 2 of reopening.

Phase 2 includes hair salons, administrative services, real estate, and cleaning services, all of which are allowed to start back up.

What You Need To Know Western New York begins Phase 2 on Tuesday



Businesses like hair salons, barbers and office jobs will be allowed to reopen



Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz worries what the effect of opening up and recent protests will have on the spread of COVID-19



Many businesses still remain closed, such as indoor malls, dine-in restaurants and large public venues.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New Yorkers have sacrificed a lot to get this far.

And it is because of those sacrifices Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions, confirmed cases, and deaths are on the decline.

However, there is a worry among state and local leaders that even though the numbers are down right now, the recent protests could lead to a second wave.

Businesses that remain closed in Western New York include most indoor malls, restaurant dine-in, gyms, movie theaters, gaming facilities, large event venues, and places of public amusement.