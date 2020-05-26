ORLANDO, Fla. — Flights from Brazil to Orlando and the rest of the nation are on hold after President Donald Trump suspended travel from the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil has over 310,000 cases of COVID-19 , which is the third highest number of confirmed cases in the world.

In Central Florida, the economy is expected to take a hit. In the last few years, Central Florida has seen a large influx of people from Brazil move to the region. There has also been an increase in the amount of Brazilian-owned and themed restaurants and businesses in the area.

As for tourism, experts say this decision won’t help the industry in Central Florida recover.

“In general, Brazilian tourists stay longer and spend twice, nearly twice as much as the average spending of $1,000 per day per person,” said UCF Associate Dean of Research and Administration Dr. Robertico Croes.

The president also says he will restrict nearly all non-U.S. citizens from coming to the U.S. if they were physically present in Brazil during the 14-day period prior to travel.

Green-card holders and close relatives of U.S. citizens and flight crew members will be exempt.