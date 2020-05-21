You'll likely see a new sign the next time you visit the Buffalo Waterfront.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation unveiled new rules on Thursday to help protect visitors during this public health crisis.

Those new rules incorporate guidance from the state health department as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ECDHC says larger events like the annual Fourth of July celebration will be canceled though they'll continue to evaluate other events during the summer season. It also says restrooms will be limited to one user at a time and most outdoor seating has been placed in storage.

Kayak and waterbike rentals will be open in the coming weeks. Clinton's Dish and the beer garden at Wilkeson Pointe will be open for takeout and food trucks will be on-site during busy weekends and holidays.

The Beach at Canalside and vendors including caricature artists, bicycle rentals, and boat tours are temporarily closed. It will stay that way until state and federal guidelines allow them to reopen.

Harbor development officials say the Queen City Bike Ferry is shut down for the season.

The full list of guidelines can be found here.