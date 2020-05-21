ORANGE CITY, Fla. — While plasma donations are down across the country, the demand for plasma from those who have survived COVID-19 is especially high.

Brin Kerr went to CSL Plasma in Orange City on Wednesday for his second plasma donation this week. He learned last week that he tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after having survived the virus.

“My plasma contains antibodies because I am a survivor of the COVID-19 virus and with these antibodies, scientists and researchers hope that they can not only save lives by donating to patients in critical need in hospitals across the country, but also use it to develop a vaccine in the near future,” said Kerr.

CSL Plasma is focused on working with the FDA and Plasma Alliance to take these donations to develop a COVID-19 treatment and vaccine. But first, they claim they need more donors.

“I mean in order to create an antibody based vaccine or anything like that, we are going to need more plasma,” said Faye-Lynn Deissinger, Manager of CSL Plasma in Orange City.

Kerr found out he could donate after being tested for antibodies at the Volusia Fairgrounds testing site. He was one of 5,000 tested.

“Out of that group, so far 72 have tested positive, and we have seen three COVID donors come in,” Deissinger said.

But for CSL plasma, that is simply not enough.

“Right now we typically be collecting about 50 units a week of COVID plasma, and this week we are shipping out 2 units,” Deissinger said.

After proving that you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, the process is simple.

“What they do is they remove the blood from my body; it goes into this machine right here, and from there the plasma is separated from other parts of the blood, the cells the platelets. It is then mixed back with an anticoagulant and then given back to me,” Kerr explained.

CSL Plasma is even paying $100 per donation, up to twice a week. It’s a nice bonus for Kerr, an international English teacher, who is now out of work.

“One hundred follars, that’s your groceries for the week, that’s gas in your tank, that can be your water bill, maybe most of your electric bill,” Kerr said.

Despite the money, Kerr believes donating is just the right thing to do.

“I plan to donate twice a week as long as this pandemic lasts, as long as they need what I have … It’s my way I can contribute,” said Kerr.

CSL Plasma says they also need regular plasma donations as well to help those with autoimmune disorders and other health issues. Right now, they are paying about $60 for those donations​.