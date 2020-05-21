STATEWIDE — All 50 states are now under some form of reopening and this comes despite warnings from health officials that risks from the coronavirus are far from gone as vaccines and treatments are being sought.

While states are easing restrictions, 18 of them have since seen a spike in cases, with Florida being one of them.

As states begin to find some sort of normalcy, researchers are hard at work on potential vaccines.

Researchers who used an experimental vaccine on 25 monkeys, then exposed them to the virus, say it lowered virus levels in their blood.

Nine monkeys were then re-exposed a month later and appeared to have near-complete immunity.

Meanwhile, many people are eager to return to their normal activities, like attending religious gatherings.

But is it safe for houses of worship to hold services packed with people in such close quarters?

Just this week, two churches — one in Georgia and the other in Texas — closed their doors for a second time after several parishioners tested positive for coronavirus.

Experts warn a lot of places of worship bring a significant risk of infection.

Close quarters, touching and singing are a dangerous mix. Church leaders in Florida are working on ways keep people safe.

Locally, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings held a virtual town hall on this very issue last week, talking with various faith leaders and medical experts about how to safely hold in person worship services again.

“This a mask for all our parishioners, members partners. It's a N95 mask. I think its strong mask as well as being kind of fashionable,” said Pastor Roderick Zac of Rejoice in the Lord Ministries.

Gov. Ron DeSantis never ordered churches closed, but most decided to do so anyway, knowing the dangers.

Demings says the county will try to work with places of worship that cannot find enough personal protective equipment (PPE) on their own.

In other news, there is a desperate need for plasma donations right now as researchers work to find a cure for the coronavirus.

Antibodies in the plasma of those who have survived the virus could hold the key.

The company CSL Plasma teamed up with the FDA and CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance to take these antibody donations to develop a treatment and other health benefits.