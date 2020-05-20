Masks were handed out to restaurant and delivery workers at the Rochester Public Market on Wednesday.

What You Need To Know Over 900,000 masks being given out to frontline workers by New York State Liquor Authority and Restaurant Association



FEMA supplied the masks



Restaurant owners can request masks



Masks will be given out while supplies last

The New York State Liquor Authority and Restaurant Association are distributing more than 900,000 masks statewide to protect frontline workers from the virus.

FEMA sent the masks to help reopen the economy as safely as possible.

The Restaurant Association says the uncertainty of how restaurants will operate for dine-in service is what led them to give out the masks.

"We don't know exactly when we'll get to Phase Three, but we know that masking is gonna be a requirement, and, with the amount of masks that have come off the market and they're difficult to get, it was nice of Governor Cuomo and the State Liquor Authority to have a number that we were able to obtain and then hand out to restaurants in the areas across the state," said David Cordaro, representative for New York State Restaurant Association.

Each person received two cloth masks.

Restaurant owners can request masks through the Restaurant Depot or Rohrbach Brewing Company.

Masks will continue to be distributed while supplies last.