Phase 1 of reopening begins today in Western New York following the region's fulfillment of all seven metrics outlined by the state for reopening.

The region met all seven metrics outlined by the state, paving the way for reopening. Industries like construction, agriculture, fishing, and some retail will open today.



Every business that opens needs to have a plan in place for safety.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday Western New York met the last metric for contact tracers, and the training for those tracers should be complete by this morning.

Contact tracers make calls to people who have contracted COVID-19 and investigate other people they've come in contact with who might have been exposed to the virus.

On Sunday, Cuomo said the region needed to add 352 contact tracers, which came as a surprise to county leaders.

Despite some confusion over the weekend over that metric, those numbers were fulfilled, paving the way for reopening.

Construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting businesses are set to reopen today. Retail is also included in phase 1, however, limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off.

"Every business that falls under phase 1 has to have a plan in place on day one," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "They don't have to file with New York state. They do have to keep it on-site...required to fill out on state website that they have a plan."

Manufacturing and wholesale trade will also be allowed to resume beginning today.