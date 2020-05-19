CatPrint, a digital printing company in Fairport, is now offering print insurance in light of wedding and event cancellations due to the pandemic.

The company's creative director says they just wanted to help.

"We can't do anything to help these couples out with the uncertainty of what's going to happen with their big day, but we can help in this way and relieve some of the stress knowing that this isn't something that they need to pay for on top of everything else," CatPrint Creative Director Rebecca Nabagh said.

CatPrint’s event printing insurance allows anyone who printed wedding or other event materials with CatPrint to have new prints ordered for free. Any new customers can receive 50 percent off their prints.