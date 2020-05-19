STATEWIDE — Currently, only 3.6 percent of Floridians have been tested for coronavirus, a concern as Florida moves forward with reopening.

With increased contact, the potential for coronavirus exposure also increases, warned health experts.

That is why many health officials are calling for everyone to get tested, whether you feel sick or not. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (D- FL 9th District) says as Florida reopens, having enough data about who tests positive for coronavirus is essential.

“We are running with less information that we really need as we go step by step to reopen,” he said.

However, not all of the tests that have been given out are reliable . AdventHealth said they worked with several nationally-accredited third-party labs to handle the demand for tests, but one of the labs — which the company did not name — did not meet its obligation, according to the faith-based company.

They said that in addition to the delays created, AdventHealth does not have confidence in the reliability of the tests.

AdventHealth stated the more than 25,000 people affected will receive a letter, and may also get a phone call.

They fall into two categories:

Those whose tests were processed, and who results were deemed not reliable

Those whose samples are part of a backlog at the lab and there are no results

Meanwhile, most of Florida, except Broward and Miami Dade counties, is considered in full phase one of reopening, but what about phase two?

The governor is not saying exactly when that could begin, but here is part of what the state's task force — which is mostly made up of business and political leaders and not health officials — is recommending :

Bars, pubs and nightclubs could reopen at 50-percent capacity.

Restaurants, gyms, fitness centers and large venues could allow 75 percent capacity.

And theme parks could limit occupancy to 50 percent.

Again, it is unclear if Gov. Ron DeSantis will go with these recommendations when he decides to move forward with phase two.