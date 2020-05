OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Carmen Juncal began to create videos on her Instagram page to help Spanish-speaking parents who struggle with distance learning.

She graduated from Rollins College with masters in teaching and began to search for teaching jobs.

As schools closed, she shifted her concentration to teach parents educate their children.

The videos also help her remain in the country to continue her passion, a passion she developed more than 25 years ago in Venezuela.

She is an F-1 Visa holder who needs to continue to learn and work in her field of study, teaching, or else she would receive a warning stating her visa expires in 90 days.

“For this reason, my advisor suggested to me I should start with my self-employment project to keep my visa active,” Juncal said.

The videos help her meet those guidelines.